Graduates from "Compass II Life", a leadership program for teens, are taking on Daphne police and Mobile police and first responders. The "Basketball Battle of the Bay" event is coming up in August. School supplies are being collected as part of the event.
EVENT DETAILS:
"BASKETBALL BATTLE OF THE BAY"
Compass II Life Graduates vs. Daphne/Mobile PD
Saturday, August 17
11AM - 2PM
Daphne Middle School
School Supplies Needed
Drop-off through Aug. 1
8am - 4pm
Daphne Fire Department
Bradford Health (Mobile)
Lifelines Counseling (Mobile)
ABOUT COMPASS II LIFE:
"Compass II Life Services exist for teen males of Baldwin and Mobile County that are headed in the wrong direction with choices, behaviors, peer influence, and living environment. Founded by Deon Gatson, MA, Masters Level therapist, and Alabama Army National Guard Officer.
Here at Compass II Life we believe that prevention is key. This program- different by design is where weekly therapy, accountability, and the military leadership model meet!
We are working hard to enrich families and make our communities safer!
Community Service is involved in the program- we recently volunteered with the C.J. Smalls Community Appreciation Day!
Behavior and Leadership Groups meet weekly in two locations for parent convenience.
Tuesdays- 630pm-730pm- Lifelines Counseling Center- 4904 Oak Circle Drive Mobile
Wednesdays- 4pm-5pm- Focal Point Counseling- 6642 Park Drive Suite B, Daphne
Costs: $25.00 per week (Parent Support/Enrichment Group included) (Snack Included)"
251.229.2860 (Office)
Deon Gatson, M.A., Founder, Primary Juvenile Therapist
Joshua Jones, M.A., Therapist
Daniel Wattier, M.A., Therapist
