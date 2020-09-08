CLARKE CO, Ala. (WALA) -- There are new details in the case against a Grove Hill man who allegedly shot up the Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort.
Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris exclusively told FOX10 News that Smith showed up to the sheriff's office in Grove Hill, days before the shooting.
Sheriff Norris said, "He came in with a complaint and he needed us to investigate a situation on the elderly abuse for him, which we did, and he was talking, you know, with common sense. Just no alert at all."
But a sheriff's deputy did make a unique observation during Smith's visit.
"In my investigators notes, he did note that he was wearing what appeared to be a bullet proof vest but the investigator could not tell if it was just the vest itself or it actually had a bullet proof insert in it," Sheriff Norris said.
Bullet proof insert or not, in Alabama it's not illegal wear a tactical vest of the sort, unless the person has been convicted of a felony and Smith had not.
Still, it was a little strange, Sheriff Norris said. Also strange, the timing of a 911 call that came in from Smith's neighborhood.
"We actually got a call of shots being fired in that neighborhood on the same day that this happened to Bass Pro Shops and of course we responded to the call. But when we got there, they didn't find him or anybody around so I guess he had already left and we're not 100% sure that he was doing the shooting, but it was close to his residence."
