MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- South Alabama and Troy's "Battle for the Belt", and bragging rights won't happen this weekend. South Alabama said they've postponed the game due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
Joel Erdmann, South Alabama's Athletic Director said, “We knew, going into this season, that there was likely going to be times where games were postponed and unfortunately that's the case this week.”
Erdmann didn't give specifics but only said some in the football program were sick, despite the team doing its best to keep COVID at bay.
“We don't necessarily go with total numbers, there was enough to impact the depth chart to a point to where concerns about everybody's health and safety were legitimate,” said Erdmann.
The team cancelled workouts Tuesday morning through the end of the week and also let UAB know that their players could have been exposed during Thursday’s game.
Some South Alabama students FOX10 News spoke with, still had plans to go to this weekend’s game.
As for when the game will be made up, Erdmann said it’s too soon to say.
“What might be available today may not be available tomorrow, and what might not be available in the next two months might eventually become available. So, the key word with 2020 is flexibility and adapting and so as we look to reschedule this game, that will definitely be a term, flexibility,” said Erdmann.
For now, South Alabama is still set to host Texas State in two and a half weeks at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.