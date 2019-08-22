PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- The countdown is on to the first Friday night under the lights for high school football in our area.
One of those games happening on Friday, the Battle of Prichard.
Blount and Vigor high schools will battle it out on the field, but on Thursday a block party was held outside Big White's Wings.
This is the third year of the pep rally, but this time it has special meaning after the loss of Vigor football player Patrick Crawford who was killed in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.
“It's a very hard pill to swallow, me being a leopard, my heart goes out to his parents so much because we have kids,” said Maurice White.
“This is a community when one hurt, we all hurt, no matter what school this is,” said Samantha Richardson. “We're all coming together as family.”
“It hits home for me, that's one of my classmates’ sons,” said Unice White. “It's one of our players, so of course we're going to represent him on the field, but hopefully that does bring everybody together, life is short you never know when it's your time.”
While a lot of it was fun and games, whey also were raising money for each school's band.
