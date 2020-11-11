Hundreds of folks lined the streets of Bay Minette this morning for the annual Veterans Day Parade there and ceremony that followed. Vietnam War veteran, John Salter showed up early and didn’t even know there was a parade scheduled.
“If they have a parade or whatever, I’m just glad people are thinking about us,” Salter said as he gathered with some others at Courthouse Square’s eternal flame memorial to reflect on times past.
“People don’t realize what the veterans had to go through, so it’s rough but it takes it. I enjoyed my time to serve for this country,” Salter said.
The parade did come. The procession circled the square and ended at the Korean War Memorial. There, a ceremony was held. The grand Marshalls of the parade were 10 surviving members of the B Battery of 711th AAA Gun Battalion. Seventy year ago, 138 of them boarded a train in Bay Minette, headed for war. Only one of them…Bruce Beveridge didn’t make it home.
Roberta Thames’s husband served in Korea and passed away in October. He’d spent the last three years in the William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette. COVID restrictions kept her from seeing her husband for 150 days. As his health declined, she brought him home. It’s a trying time for her and the outpouring of support helps ease the grief.
“He was home with me here in Bay Minette and he died in my arms October the 4th and I have a special place in my heart for servicemen,” Thames said, holding back tears.
All ages turned out for the parade and ceremony to honor veterans of all branches. Many parents brought their children. James Cheney, who is active duty Navy had his daughter with him. He felt it important to expose her to events like this.
“We’re the one percent of our nation that decided to serve our country and to dedicate a little part of our lives, whether it be four years or 30 years. We dedicated a little bit of our lives to give back to our country that has given so much to us.”
Because of COVID restrictions, the residents of William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette couldn’t have a service today. They did get a treat though. Riders from the Patriot Guard, Combat Veterans and American Legion Post 199 rode through in salute of their service and stopped for a picture on the front lawn. It was one of several stops for the riders on Veterans Day which all started at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.
