Bay Minette installs mini replica birdhouses of iconic buildings

The City of Bay Minette finding some little ways to make people smile as Coronavirus restrictions continue.
The Committee on Public Arts in Bay Minette began installing miniature replicas of iconic and historic landmarks last year, and just installed three new birdhouses Wednesday.
Many of the birdhouses are miniature replicas stationed by their larger counterparts, while others fill out the landscape in parks across the area.
Wednesday a birdhouse courthouse, schoolhouse, and Boy Scout cabin were installed.
This is in addition to the birdhouse public library, North Baldwin Utilities, railroad platform, and little white house.
“Some people are getting out and driving around with their kids, just to get them out of the house, and being able to see little things like this, I think it brightens their day," said Joanna Bailey, a member of the Committee on Public Arts and Bay Minette Public Library librarian.
The COPA says they plan on adding more birdhouses in the future, and are also painting murals, trashcans, and fire hydrants around the city.
