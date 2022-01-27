Bay Minette Police arrested a man after they said he boarded a school bus filled with children and threatened the driver. It happened Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022, at a school bus stop on Old Daphne Road.

Twenty-two-year-old Jonathan Nathaniel Walker of Bay Minette is charged with trespassing on a school bus, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Bay Minette Police said Walker boarded the school bus shortly after 7:00 a.m., began cursing at the driver and threatened him.

According to a statement released by Bay Monette Police, the bus was occupied by students at the time and the entire incident was captured by an on-board video and audio system. The bus driver immediately radioed for assistance and ordered Walker off the bus.

Baldwin County Schools Superintendent, Eddie Tyler also issued a statement in which he commended the actions of the driver and thanked police for a quick arrest. Tyler said in part, “In this instance, the bus driver did exactly what they should have done and because of those actions, the driver and the students made it to the school safely.”

We’re still waiting to find out what caused the incident. Jonathan Walker is awaiting a bond hearing on the charges related to the school bus. Meanwhile, he’s being held without bond on unrelated charges out of Mobile County.