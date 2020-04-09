Authorities say officers with the Summerdale Police Department assisted by officers from the Foley Police Department stopped a silver Volkswagen traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour southbound on Hwy 59 through Summerdale.
They say the vehicle, which was driven by Matthew Hadley of Bay Minette, was eventually stopped in Foley near Abbey Lane.
Police say Hadley was charged with DUI by Foley police at the scene.
According to police, officers found four brand new tires, a computer, a television, video surveillance cameras, automotive parts, and supplies in Hadley's vehicle along with paperwork belonging to Gulf Coast Tires in Summerdale.
Officers were dispatched to Gulf Coast Tires where they found that the business had been burglarized and that the items are presumed to have been stolen from the business.
Police say Hadley has refused to answer questions concerning the incident and was booked in Foley jail on the DUI charge.
This case currently remains under investigation. Other charges could follow.
