BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - According to officials, on Thursday, February 4, at approximately 2:15 a.m., a Bay Minette Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Impala traveling on Highway 31 South for a traffic violation.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Corey Steven Clark of Foley refused to stop. They say a vehicle pursuit was initiated and continued for several miles on Highway 31 South. During the pursuit officers determined that the vehicle was stolen from the Foley area.

According to police, the vehicle pursuit ended near the city limits on Highway 31 South. They say at that point Clark was arrested after a brief struggle with officers.

He was taken to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center where he was charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree, reckless driving and attempting to elude.

Clark is currently still jail on a $11,500.00 bond amount.