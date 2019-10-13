BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A teenager from Bay Minette was killed in an early morning crash on Sunday.
According to Alabama State Trooper, a 17-year-old boy was driving south on Highway 31 at Quinley Lane when his 2001 GMC Yukon left the road and overturned. Troopers said the teenager was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. His name has not been released.
A passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Destin Evans, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
