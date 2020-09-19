BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA)-- Spanning the Gulf Coast, many communities are in shambles, trying to get all of the help they possibly can, feeling the strain days after Hurricane Sally.
“It’s just, it’s a disaster. I've never seen Bay Minette like this, never,” to see her community in such disarray, a painful sight for Selena Liles, “I don’t think anybody was prepared for this storm to be this strong,” she said.
Hurricane Sally left her family homeless after a tree ripped through the roof of their trailer, piercing right into her children's bedroom.
Liles is grateful they were not home during the storm, “My one year old’s bed... the brace literally went through his bed, so you know, thank God we weren’t here because, you know we would have lost my one year old.”
Even after having lost their home, Liles feels for her neighbors across Bay Minette who she says have lost even more.
Going into the weekend many are still in the dark.
The sight of hard working linemen is a relief, as downed power lines make a maze of the city.
Saturday afternoon the Bay Minette Fire Department distributed 100 FEMA tarps, while countless bags of ice were shared by Baldwin EMC as neighbors were lending a helping hand where they could.
Liles says right now, like many communities along the Gulf Coast, Bay Minette needs all of the help they can get.
“I think the best thing that this city needs is a lot of prayers and some help from generous people that are willing to help others.”
The City of Bay Minette has been sharing updates about resources for residents on their Facebook page.
City leaders are awaiting supplies from FEMA including MREs, water, ice, and more.
The city says Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief will be staging at First Baptist Church starting on Sunday.
Meanwhile, local City Hope Church and other ministries are offering help to those in need, visit them here if you’d like to help or receive help.
T&M Heating and Air Conditioning will be giving out bottled water starting at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday until they run out. Click here for more info.
The Bay Minette Public Library also has WIFI available for use inside and in their parking lot.
