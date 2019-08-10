MOBILE, Ala.(WALA)-- One final surprise in the final BayBears vs. Blue Wahoos game.
The BayBears’ bat boy, better known as the "Director of on Deck Circle Operations," Wade Vadakin, signed to continue doing what he loves with the Blue Wahoos in Pensacola.
Vadakin is no stranger for many who have watched the BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium over the decades.
He's been with the team for 22 years and has earned his title.
Though his tenure with the BayBears is nearing an end, Wade's future with the Blue Wahoos is so bright.
"Even though this place ends i will get to continue on doing what I do for a living," said Wade Vadakin.
Sunday night we'll be sharing more from this special moment and what the opportunity working with the BayBears has meant for wade over the years.
