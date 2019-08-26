The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a possible arson at a church's shelter in Bayou La Batre. Fire officials say it happened Friday night.
Previously, the building had been used for drug rehabilitation, feeding, and housing for the homeless. Last year Christ N Us Ministry was told to vacate the building until they were able to bring it up to code.
Today the building is lined by caution tape. It's a sight Pastors Freddie and Lynn Harbison didn't expect to see, after all that has happened already.
"We got a phone call that our shelter was on fire," said Pastor Freddie. "I left revival went down and sure enough some kids had broken in, started a fire, ransacked the place, knocked out windows, unplugged our freezers, we lost anywhere from 70 to 100 pounds of meat."
Last year brought hardship for the ministry with so many repairs needed for the building. Building code has become a burden for the minstry.
"Being a ministry, anybody in ministry knows we go from season to season, donation to donation, so we don't know how far we're set back yet. We can't go in," said Harbison.
The Harbison's said it was actually their friendly neighbors at Pizza Hut next door that alerted them to the fire. Those workers took neighborhood watch to a whole new level. The Harbison's said two of the workers, chased the two people they saw coming out of the building.
"The girls are 7 months pregnant and 9 months pregnant. Chased the guys down the road," said Pastor Freddie.
The ministry does a lot of work in the community, which they said needs a lot of support.
"We house families, who for whatever reason get homeless. We keep father, mother, children together we don't separate them, we keep them together. We also provide housing for women, abused or not, women and children and we also do an outreach ion the community," he explained.
In such a small community, Pastor Lynn said they believe someone knows who did it, but they just can't fathom "why?"
"There's a lot of poverty in this area and so we do what we can to help them throughout the holidays, with food and clothing and Christmas. I think that's what's so hurtful about the ordeal," Pastor Lynn added.
Bayou La Batre Fire Department said the State Fire Marshal's office has taken over the investigation. We did reach out to the State Fire Marshal's Office but haven't heard back yet.
To donate to Christ N US, click here. You can also reach the ministry and find out more information about them on their Facebook page by clicking here.
