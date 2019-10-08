BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) -- A hit and run in Bayou La Batre sent a woman to the hospital on Monday.
Police said it happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 188 and Lakeland Drive.
A friend of the victim told FOX10 News that a pickup truck was speeding and slammed into the back of the victim's car. The victim was released from the hospital on Tuesday with severe whiplash and bruises.
Detectives said they are now looking for a newer model blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck with a missing front grill.
If you know anything you are asked to call Bayou La Batre Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.