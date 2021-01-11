BAYOU LA BATRE - The Bayou La Batre Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Maggie-May Barton Waller.
Waller is a 17-year-old female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
They say she was last seen on January 10 wearing a maroon sweatshirt, black pants and brown boots in the area of Geary Street at 7:00 p.m. in Bayou La Batre.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Maggie-May Waller, please contact the Bayou La Batre Police Department at (251) 824-2757 or call 911.
