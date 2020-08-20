BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - The Utilities Board of the City of Bayou La Batre has notified the Mobile County Health Department of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow that occurred on August 19, officials reported on Thursday.
The cause was a mechanical malfunction at its wastewater treatment plant.
Officials said an estimated 3,000 gallons spilled. The overflow was contained and cleaned within the wastewater treatment plant. It was absorbed by the ground and did not reach a body of water.
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
