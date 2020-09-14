BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA)-- Southern Mobile county could bear the brunt of Hurricane Sally.
County leaders recommending people along the coast seek higher ground.
In Bayou La Batre, Mayor Terry Downey has issued a voluntary evacuation order urging people who live in high risk areas, like off of Shell Belt Road and Coden Drive, to leave.
Mayor Downey says his biggest concern is rain.
He fears what it might look like when heavy rain mixes with high tide, nonetheless he says the city is ready for Sally.
“We’re ready just hope this thing comes on and goes away.”
In the final hours leading to Sally's landfall Mayor Downey says it’s been a hectic day tying up loose ends and making sure residents are prepared.
“We've handed out more sandbags today then we’ve ever handed out. We had a dump truck and almost two dump truck loads of sand,” said Mayor Downey.
People across the city are taking the storm seriously, doing what they know to make sure they’re safe.
“I’m just waiting for it to come and go so i can get back out,” said Ian Fields.
For Ian Fields that means securing his boat on the bayou where he and his family plan to ride out the storm, something they’ve done before.
“We’ve got plenty of tie lines out. That’s about as prepared as we are. You feel like they’re pretty sturdy? Yes ma’am.”
Fields says, while he doesn’t think it’ll get to that point, he does have a backup plan just in case they need to leave.
Mayor Downey says Bayou La Batre’s police and fire department are on standby for when the storm finally rolls through.
He says if anyone gets to a point where they no longer feel safe to please call for help.
He says the city has two vans that can shuttle people to the shelter in Theodore.
If you want to arrange a ride to the shelter call the community center or Bayou La Batre police department to do so.
For anyone who stays and finds themselves in trouble, the city also has a high water vehicle that can help people get out, if they can make it to them.
