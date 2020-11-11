With it being Veterans Day, the Better Business Bureau is warning veterans and their families of potential scams.
Vice President of the BBB Educational Foundation serving central and south Alabama, Monde Donaldson, joined Lenise Ligon to discuss ways to protect you and your loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.