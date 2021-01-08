The Baldwin County Board of Education officially opened a new wing at Spanish Fort High School with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, January 7, 2021. The 24-room addition has been used since the beginning of the school year, but COVID-19 delayed the ceremony.
After the ribbon was cut on the new wing, School Board members and administrators got a tour of some of the classrooms. Included are two special education classrooms and two science labs. The new addition is 33,000 square feet and also has administration space and a teacher’s workroom.
“As we are one of the largest, growing schools in the county, it’s great to go ahead and start preparing for that growth and I appreciate all the efforts put forth to help us allow for that,” said Spanish Fort High School principal, Brian Williamson.
On the hill, across from the main campus, the basketball team practice was underway in the new, stand-alone gym. At more than 27,000 square feet, it will seat 1,400 spectators. School officials said both additions have been needed for a long time.
“This addition will take care of Spanish Fort High School for many years to come,” said Baldwin County Schools superintendent, Eddie Tyler We were trying to build where we don’t have to come back in a year or two and I have to apologize to the public or the Board that we have to put some trailers out there.”
The next big addition to the school system will soon be built only a few miles down the road in the Stonebridge subdivision. Stonebridge Elementary will serve the surrounding community and will be built on land donated by the developer here.
“That’s going to sit there, right there in that community. I mean, how sweet is that, to where you have a beautiful elementary school…state of the art. It takes pressure off the Rockwell area, the Spanish Fort Elementary area,” Tyler explained.
Stonebridge Elementary will be 132,000 square feet with 56 classrooms, chorus and band rooms and a media center. Groundbreaking was supposed to happen on Thursday but was delayed because of bad weather. The project is valued at more than $20-million dollars and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
