BCPSS extends FFCRA paid sick leave for employees through March 2021

Baldwin County School's Board of Education meeting over winter break Wednesday morning.
The board approving an extension on COVID sick leave for staff under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The school board voting to extend paid sick leave related to COVID through March 31 of next year.
Through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act certain employers are required to provide two weeks of paid sick leave to employees unable to work because they are sick with COVID or quarantined.
It also covers two weeks of leave to care for someone else or a child with COVID-19, with 2/3 of their salary paid.
The pandemic is far from over, but FFCRA runs out in less than 48 hours, at the end of the year.
Now hardworking teachers and faculty are covered through the spring, allowing them to breathe a little easier as the holidays come to a close.
Kids start back virtually on January 5, returning to in person classes January 11.
The school system hopes easing back into in person classes will help offset expected case spikes after many traveled for the holidays.
Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler also calling for more substitute teachers ahead of the new year to make sure schools remain safe and open in the new semester.
