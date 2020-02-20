BCPSS hosts informational meeting about new Belforest Elementary School

Belforest Elementary School in Daphne is just a handful of months away from opening its doors to students.
With the new school pulling students from current Daphne East and Rockwell Elementary school zones, Baldwin County Public Schools hosted a question and answer session about changes coming Thursday morning at Daphne East.
Parents were able to learn more about changes in zoning, grandfathering students in to zones, and changing school sizes to come when Belforest Elementary opens in the fall.
Daphne East Elementary School Principal Mark Doherty says enrollment has been skyrocketing in his school, stretching resources thin, but the new school will reduce their enrollment from around 1,300 now to an estimated 800-900 students.
“It will lessen our school size, and that will allow us to do a little bit more specific things with a smaller number of students, and also yes, we will lose staff to Belforest, but we’ll still remain the great Daphne East that we are,” said Doherty.
Belforest Elementary will be open next school year.
If you couldn’t attend this morning’s meeting, you can find all the information covered by clicking here.
