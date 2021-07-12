BCPSS students take future to new heights in Aviation Academy

Students in Baldwin County taking a break from desks and textbooks,as hands on learning takes on a new meaning.

Baldwin County Board of Education’s Aviation Academy gives students a chance to earn high school and college credit, while working towards their certification in repairing planes of all shapes and sizes.

“If something is wrong you have to figure it out yourself. With an airplane, its like if this is wrong, you check this this and this, and it gives you like a trouble shooting road, versus just figuring everything out. I genuinely love it,” said Carter Vincent, an Aviation Technology student and recent high school graduate.

“I like working with my hands, and I saw it in high school and it was free so it kind of interested me and it makes good money. So I went for it, and I really enjoy it,” said Sam Gambino, a Fairhope High School student.

Students can start as early as sophomore year working towards their certification as an Aviation Maintenance Technician with 9 different classes free for dual enrollment students. This gives them a chance to earn their associate’s degree in applied science airframe technology.

The program began in 2015 and has only taken off from there.

“To be enrolled in college programs that are paid for, they will actually be a few steps ahead of the typical high school graduate,” said Tiffaney Plato, a BCPSS Career Consultant.

Instructors tell us they are hoping the program gives students a chance to get ahead while teaching them there is more than one path for them after graduation.

“Its fantastic. To give them a leg up, teach the students something they love, to do something they enjoy. To let them know you can make a lot of money working with your hands. It’s a technical skill that is needed. You don’t always have to do that four year degree,” said Instructor Ken Callais.

For more information on this program and others like it, click here.