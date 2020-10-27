BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Public School officials have announced that classes will dismiss early Wednesday, October 28, as well as the cancelation of classes Thursday.
"Parents,
We are canceling school for Thursday and early dismissal for tomorrow, Wednesday.
During the last week, we have been monitoring the storm activity in the Gulf with our partners at Baldwin County EMA and the National Weather Service. Right now, Zeta is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening on the Louisiana coast. Weather conditions in our area are projected to deteriorate Wednesday night into early Thursday. Our area will see tropical storm conditions which include gusty winds, heavy rain at times and the possibility of embedded tornadoes. Our concern is the amount of debris remaining from Hurricane Sally. This debris will be a hazard to our transportation and could also create projectiles which would result in structural damage to our buildings.
As a result of these projections, we will be in school on Wednesday but will dismiss at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. Bus service will run Wednesday afternoon until all children are safely delivered home. School will remain closed on Thursday. All after school care, sports and extracurricular activities are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.
We will reopen Friday morning for school and all activities on a regular schedule. If that changes, we will communicate with you through email, phone and text. Please do not listen to rumors. Check our website or social media accounts for accurate information.
While this doesn't seem like a big storm, I encourage all of you to pick up around your homes and take extra precautions as a result of the mass amount of debris remaining on the sides of our roadways. Tropical storm winds could shift and move this debris and could create damage to nearby property.
Thank you for trusting us with your children and please stay safe.
Eddie Tyler,
Superintendent"
