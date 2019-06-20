The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to identify and locate a burglary suspect who is operating in the Fort Morgan community. We believe he is responsible for more than a dozen residential burglaries since April.
This particular suspect has been targeting rental properties and entered unlocked homes and cars during the early morning hours while the tenants are asleep. What is unique about this burglar is he has entered some homes while they were occupied. This creates a heightened level of concern for us and we have increased patrol units and assigned several investigators to a special detail on Fort Morgan Road day and night.
Officials say there has been significant developments in this investigation however, an arrest has not been made. They are requesting the public’s help with identifying this subject.
Officials are asking homeowners to make sure their home and vehicle doors are locked before they go to bed. We would also like for them to check their home surveillance cameras for anything suspicious. A clearer image of the suspect will likely lead to a positive identification and arrest.
If you have any video footage or information you believe can help in this case, we are asking you contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 251-972-8589 or Dispatch at 251-937-0202.
