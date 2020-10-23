UPDATE: According to the U.S. Naval Air Forces, A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley.
The aircrew did not survive the crash.
The names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification.
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Fire officials in Foley have confirmed a plane crash Friday evening.
According to officials, the plane hit a house and two cars.
The crash occurred on Mansion Street.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's office said a home was also on fire.
According to the Baldwin County School System, the Magnolia Springs School was not damaged by the crash.
Multiple witnesses tell FOX10 News that multiple police and fire units are on the scene. One witness tells us that the smoke from the home has been contained.
According to BCSO, no civilians were injured on the ground.
DOD and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation and will provide further updates.
This is a developing story.
