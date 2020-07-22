BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office announced its recently expanded the K9 Unit.
The Sheriff’s Office now has six K9 handlers in the unit, officials announced Wednesday. Three of the handlers are new to the unit to include, Deputy Stephanie Lewis. They say Lewis is the first female K9 handler with at Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
Our handlers and their K9 partners are listed below.
SGT Matt Hunday and K9 Quintos
CPL Jason Kolbe and K9 Woud
Deputy Cole Pierce and K9 Angie
Deputy Colin Cutright and K9 Hunter
Deputy Dylan Misso and K9 Ezop
Deputy Stephanie Lewis and K9 Neo
