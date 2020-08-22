BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff's office confirmed the death of a 22-year old Escambia County, Florida man Saturday following an apparent diving accident.
Authorities say, Nathan Barnes was swimming with his family at Fillingim Landing in Cantonment, Fla. on Saturday, August 22 when the accident occurred.
Fillingim Landing is located on the Perdido River, which boarders both Escambia County, Fla. and Baldwin County.
According to officials, Barnes swam over to the Baldwin County side of the river, climbed a tree, and dove head first into the water. They say he did not immediately surface from the dive and family members quickly grew concerned.
Officials say family and friends searched the water and were able to retrieve Barnes and pulled him onto the bank on the Baldwin County side of the river where CPR was performed.
They say with the help of other river goers, he was transported back to the Escambia County side. First responders arrived, began life saving measures and arranged for Life Flight to transport the victim. It is believed that Nathan expired before Life Flight could respond and was pronounced deceased.
