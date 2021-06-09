BALDWIN COUNTY, ALA. (WALA)- After two deaths on Fort Morgan beach, Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack told FOX10 News that law enforcement will look at more ways to keep people on vacation safe, but there are some challenges.

The sheriff said this in a news conference after Deputy William Smith died while rescuing swimmers on Fort Morgan, "What is so much different, than the Fort Morgan area versus Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is a large portion of the beach on Fort Morgan road is private property. It's not public property. So a flag system would not work on private property. So that's why it presents its own set of challenges. That's why we want to look at the data and we'll certainly make that part of our further investigation."

The sheriff also said they plan to look at getting more lifeguards and beach attendants on Fort Morgan.