The Bay Minette Police Department investigated a complaint involving an adult male sending obscene photos via Facebook messenger to a minor child.
Officials say after obtaining electronic evidence and completing interviews with the victim, the Bay Minette Police Department identified and arrested the suspect, 25-year-old Trevor Anderson.
Anderson is charged with Transmitting Obscene Material to Child and Electronic Solicitation of a Child.
He is being held in the Baldwin County Correction Center on a $35000.00 bond.
