According to Baldwin County Sheriff's officials, a deputy assigned to the special operations unit stopped a rented Volkswagen Atlas for a traffic violation on Monday, May 20.
They say during the stop, the deputy developed reasonable suspicion to detain the driver and that a K-9 was deployed and alerted on the vehicle for the presence of illegal drugs.
Authorities say, during a search approximately 48 pounds of high grade marijuana was located in the back seat of the vehicle. The suspect, 47-year-old Tony Phan of Pensacola, was arrested for trafficking in marijuana.
During the investigation it was determined the marijuana originated in the state of Washington and was being transported to the Pensacola area.
Phan was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center and is being held on no bond until he goes before a judge.
The wholesale value for the marijuana is approximately $170,000.
