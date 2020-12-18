BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighborhood in the Malbis Community for the report of a house fire. They say it was determined that the fire was intentionally started, and it resulted in the victim’s vehicles and residence sustaining damage.
They say while investigating this initial arson complaint, they received another call for service related to a vehicle fire at the freestanding emergency room in Malbis. That vehicle sustained major damage.
Just after responding to the emergency room, officials learned that the Fairhope Police Department also received a call regarding three vehicles that were set ablaze in their jurisdiction.
Officials say after communicating with several agencies and following a couple of leads, it was determined that these arson incidents were related. Phillip Mack was identified as a suspect and his information was provided to law enforcement agencies in the area.
During the early morning hours of December 18, 2020, Daphne Police Department patrol officers spotted Mack and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however he fled. The officers pursued Mack and he was ultimately taken into custody in Mobile.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mack with arson in the first degree for the residential fire and Arson in the second degree for the vehicle fire at the freestanding emergency room in Malbis. Loxley, Fairhope and Daphne Police Department may also have charges. Officials say they are working with these agencies and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office as we continue to investigate this case.
Anyone with information related to this case, should contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.
