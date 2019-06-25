BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Units with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit stopped a car hauler on Interstate 10 near the 55 mile marker.
BCSO says a K-9 search was conducted on one of the vehicles being transported from the West Coast to Florida. The dog alerted to the vehicle so deputies searched the car.
Officials say 35 pounds of processed marijuana, 600 THC vape cartridges and 23 packages of THC edibles were located.
The narcotics and the vehicle were seized by the deputies.
Officials say no arrests were made at this time.
They say the vehicle was picked up by the transport company in the San Francisco Bay area of California.
The approximate wholesale value of the narcotics is around $125,000, according to the BCSO.
