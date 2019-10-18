BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A stand off in north Baldwin County is over Friday morning.
Deputies had to storm the home to get the suspect out.
The standoff lasted for some 16 hours.
We're told this all began Thursday afternoon in the area of old Hubbard Road in Bay Minette.
Deputies say they were initially responding to a domestic violence call. When deputies got to the scene they couldn't get into the home, and the standoff began.
Deputies say the suspect, Jason Hubbard, was armed and was holding his mother, Dorothy Hubbard, against her will.
Fortunately, she escaped unharmed.
The suspect is in custody, and no deputies were hurt.
BCSO released the following at midmorning Friday:
On Thursday, October 17th, Ms. Dorothy Hubbard and her son Eugene Hubbard called 911 and advised Jason Hubbard (53 yrs old) had broken in her back door and pointed a shotgun at Eugene at 24200 Old Hubbard Rd. Eugene was able to get out and meet with deputies. Deputies set up a perimeter around the house and contacted Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT due to the violent offense and possible hostage situation with their 70 yr old mother. Negotiators spoke to Jason Hubbard, via phone, on and off for approximately 14 hrs. Hubbard was disoriented and appeared to be under the influence of something.
SWAT utilized an armored rescue vehicle in an attempt to resolve the situation. Dorothy eventually was able to escape when Jason fell asleep.
Team members deployed chemical agents into the house to force Jason out of the house. After several hours and still no compliance, additional measures were used to get him to come out.
Team members finally got a visual on Jason lying on the floor. Less lethal and additional chemical agents were used to gain compliance. Jason was taken into custody when team members entered the residence. He was incoherent and armed with a revolver.
Jason was checked by medical and then transported to docket where our medical checked him out. He has an extensive Criminal History: felony assault, robbery, Rape and drug and alcohol related charges. A bond hearing will be held later today.
He is charged with Kidnapping and burglary 2 DV. Hubbard has been arrested 27 previous times for various violent, property and public order offenses.
No injuries occurred to Sheriff’s Office Personnel. Total time of operation 16.5 hrs.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the Bay Minette Police Department and the surrounding community for the support during this operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.