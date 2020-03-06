The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office say they were notified that a toddler had been possibly struck by a vehicle in or near Thompson’s Trailer Park on Keller Road in Foley.
Authorities say the toddler was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division along with assistance of the Foley Police Department is currently investigating the child death.
There have not been any charges filed in the case at this time. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be available at a later time.
