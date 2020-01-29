The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect from Tuesday night's Interstate 10 manhunt, and the BCSO warns he is still at large and may be armed.
He is 31-year-old John James Shillibeer.
BCSO says Shillibeer is wanted in Georgia and Florida on burglary and theft charges.
Reports indicate he is armed with a handgun, according to BCSO Capt. Clint Cadenhead.
Shillibeer has a sleeve tattoo that covers his left arm.
Anyone who sees Shillibeer is asked to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office at 251-937-0202 or call 911.
Cadenhead said that at about 8:06 p.m. Tuesday deputies had a vehicle stopped on I-10 West at the 60 marker. While deputies were conducting the stop, a red Honda Civic ran off the roadway, sliding to a stop in the median wood line.
Deputies immediately concluded the original stop and went to render assistance. It was determined that a male and female subject had fled from the vehicle.
The female was apprehended in the woods and identified as Megan Allen from Georgia, according to BCSO. Six grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia was located where she was found, BCSO said.
Allen was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shillibeer is still at large in the area, and deputies remain on the lookout for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.