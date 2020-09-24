On Thursday, September 24, 2020 Governor Kay Ivey agreed to keep Baldwin County beaches closed until October 2nd. The request to do so came from Baldwin County’s coastal cities. Ivey gave the order to closed them down before Hurricane Sally.
Gulf Shores Public Works officials estimate there’s 15,000 cubic yards of sand that needs to be moved. Much progress has already been made. Since Monday, work Crews had already moved the sand from the boardwalk and parking lot at Gulf Place Public Beach back where it belongs.
“We could have been dealing with three foot of sand across the whole highway…everywhere else but we did not have that,” said Gulf Shores Public Works director, Noel Hand. “Our beach berm, east and west beach saved a lot of that happening where it came up and it stopped at the berm.”
Overall, Gulf Shores beaches fared pretty well. It took several days to clean debris off the beach before the latest work could begin. City officials said the extra week for cleanup is needed and are confident they’ll be ready to open the beaches a week from Friday.
“We’ve got a long way to go for recovery but at least his gives us a chance to get our things taken care of and then, when the customers do come back to town, it’s not going to be what they’re normally used to but at least they’ll have the restaurants available and we’ll have safe access to the beaches,” explained Grant Brown with the city of Gulf Shores.
Beaches, that are critical to the area’s economy.
“People come here just for the beach so if there’s no beach, there’s no tourists so there’s nothing really helping out the restaurants around here and the tourism or anything like that,” said Kali Thompson, in town helping her parents with cleanup.
But, to be ready to welcome back visitors, more than just the beach must be cleaned.
“What we are really focusing on too, of getting all our residents…getting that cleanup in our resident’s area. Get all their debris up so it’s a balance,” Hand said. We’re working to get our businesses open at the beach area, but we need to get our residents also, back to a normal setting so it’s going to be a long road ahead of us.”
For every worker at the beach, city officials said there are at least 10 working in other parts of town to get the streets cleaned. The checkpoint on Highway 59, south of Fort Morgan Road will remain intact for now, city officials saying the fewer cars on the roads, the faster contractors can get debris moved.
