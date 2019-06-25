There are big changes coming for the South Dauphin Island Parkway area.
Councilman C.J. Small made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Mobile City Council meeting.
The plan is called the Perch Creek Parks Project. Small said the goal is to make the area a visitor's destination and help bring new life into the DIP area.
Small said the plan would give citizens and visitors access to the water through more than one form.
One part of the plan includes shoreline restoration which would create the only beach in the city of Mobile.
Another part of the plan is a bird habitation area, kayak launches, and a scenic blue-way on Dog River.
"It's great exciting news especially for the citizens of the south DIP area. It's not too much to do down in south DIP because years ago there was a hurricane that came through and knocked down the bridge that had the connection from south DIP to Dauphin Island itself. With that bridge being knocked down there really wasn't much activity in the south DIP area," Small said.
Small adds the project could take up to 5 years to complete. There will be a community meeting for public input on July 9th at 6:30 pm at Riverside Baptist Church.
