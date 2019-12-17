Beach goers not deterred by overnight weather changes

The weather threat moving through parts of Baldwin County overnight.
The temperature dropped several degrees in south Baldwin early Tuesday morning, as rain, lightning, and heavy winds passed through.
The beaches in Gulf Shores were mostly empty, as off and on rain and dropping temperatures kept many indoors.
Others were not so easily deterred.
“This weather messes up my ten mile walk. I walk every morning so I thought I’d give it a shot. It said it was supposed to be 80 percent chance of rain, but a little sprinkle doesn’t hurt anybody,” said Bill Center of Gulf Shores.
