ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman who worked at a hotel in Orange Beach has been charged with trafficking stolen identities.
Orange Beach Police said the general manager at Tides Hotel found a booklet that belonged to an employee, Rhanita Bickley. Investigators said Bickley had written down more than a dozen names and social security numbers.
Police are looking into whether or not she was stealing that information from the guests at the hotel.
Bickley was arrested on Thursday, July 25, and is being held without bond because she's wanted in Escambia County, Florida for another charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.