Beachgoers make most of time outside ahead of weekend's severe weather

Several are enjoying the Gulf Shores beach Friday ahead of a weekend of severe weather.
Dozens were out early Friday morning in the fog, rain, and wind to soak up some beach time before this weekend’s severe weather hits the Gulf Coast.
Red flags were flying, as rough surf and wind kept people out of the water.
Several locals and vacationers tell FOX10 News they are braving the elements now, before taking shelter this weekend.
“This doesn’t seem too bad. A little wind, its about 70 degrees, so no reason to stay inside yet," said Jeff Schaal, here for a month visiting from Wisconsin.
As both sides of the bay brace for severe storms, make sure to stay weather aware this weekend no matter where you are.
FOX10 News will have you covered on air and online all weekend long on threats and conditions across our area.
