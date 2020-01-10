Beachgoers make most of time outside ahead of weekend's severe weather

Beachgoers make most of time outside ahead of weekend's severe weather

 Ashlyn Irons

Several are enjoying the Gulf Shores beach Friday ahead of a weekend of severe weather.

Dozens were out early Friday morning in the fog, rain, and wind to soak up some beach time before this weekend’s severe weather hits the Gulf Coast.

Red flags were flying, as rough surf and wind kept people out of the water.

Several locals and vacationers tell FOX10 News they are braving the elements now, before taking shelter this weekend.

“This doesn’t seem too bad. A little wind, its about 70 degrees, so no reason to stay inside yet," said Jeff Schaal, here for a month visiting from Wisconsin.

As both sides of the bay brace for severe storms, make sure to stay weather aware this weekend no matter where you are.

FOX10 News will have you covered on air and online all weekend long on threats and conditions across our area.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.