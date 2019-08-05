SARALAND, Ala (WALA) -- A black bear looking for a midnight snack made a little bit of a mess early Monday morning in Saraland.
A bear was caught on camera opening a trash can looking for food.
“He probably smelled something,” said Patrick Adams, who lives near where the bear was spotted.
The black bear was spotted in the Charleston Ridge subdivision off Celeste Road in Saraland.
It was being a bit of a bare, pawing for some scraps.
“The video was funny cause it was at midnight and he turned the garbage over looking for something to eat,” Adams said. “Kind of like a masked bandit.”
A bandit it was, a bear bandit that is.
The homeowner said his son heard and then saw the bear Monday morning.
A wildlife biologist said this is prime bear country in Alabama.
“Trash cans provide easy access to high-carb foods,” said Thomas Harms, a wildlife biologist. “It's not like eating berries and acorns, these are processed foods that are easy to get too, they're right in the trash can sitting there for them.”
In this case, the beast must have been unbearably hungry, but that is not too concerning for neighbors.
“I'm going to continue put it out there,” Adams said. “If he turns it over, I’m going to just flip it back over as long as he don't attack me, everything else will be cool.”
Black bears are mostly harmless. There has never been a bear attack in Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Conservation said they get about 100 nuisance bear calls every year.
