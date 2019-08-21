A black bear got too close for comfort for a Saraland family. The homeowners caught the bear on video sniffing around their back porch.
It's not the first time Elizabeth Mahan had seen a bear around her home, but it's the first time one had gotten so close.
"I did not expect him to come and sniff around on my back porch and look for food," said Mahan.
Mahan said she realizes the bears literally come with the territory and it's just another day in Saraland when seeing a bear, but this one was different.
"He turned and started to walk towards me and I had my video camera because I was sending it to my husband. I knew he wouldn't believe me that the bear was back," she said. "I knew that the only thing that separated us was a piece of glass and brick."
Just two weeks ago, another bear was caught on camera in Saraland less than a mile away. This one was much bigger and much messier. That bear digged through a garbage can looking for an early morning snack.
Game Warden Thomas Harms with Alabama Department of Conservation said bears always find their way home and the new subdivisions built where they live, won't stop them from snooping around for food.
"It was a little scary given that I have 5 kids that love to play in the backyard. They're out there everyday, playing in the swing set going even in the woods a little bit," Mahana said.
Since it seems inevitable in Saraland, Mahana doesn't mind co-habitating but she said she'll need to keep food away and the bears will need to keep their distance.
For more information on what to do in these situations, Harms provided this cooperative website, www.bearwise.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.