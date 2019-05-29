MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you've been outside, you know the heat is getting to everyone. Nighttime temps in the 70's, daytime highs in the mid 90's.
The splishing and splashing is sweet relief -- at Medal of Honor Park -- as park goers as they gear up for what's expected to be a long hot summer.
"Oh it's hot... It's a humid hot... So it's really hot," said Ebony Williams.
Opening last weekend, the "Sprayground Express" arrived just in time.
"The splash pad is fun because we get to run around in the water... And one time I sprayed myself in the face with some water... And it was pretty fun," said Eli Lillian.
The hotter it gets, the higher the demand for a sweet cool treat. Southern Cream owner Charlie Rye says business is good. He's had his ice cream truck at the park since it opened.
"It's done really good for us... My sales actually doubled since it opened," said Rye. "I just love to see the kids faces when they get the ice cream and they get excited. That's what makes it all worth it."
Meanwhile, the heat is nothing to play around with, especially for those working outside.
"Oh it hits you so fast... The signs are there about getting overheated and getting hot," said Tom Shepard.
Lightheadedness and nausea -- signs landscaper Tom Shepard knew to watch out for but says he ignored.
"The wife called me...In fact, I was working down here and on the phone and she said she could tell in my voice something was very wrong," said Shepard.
She rushed him to the hospital. He suffered a heat stroke and was in ICU for nearly three weeks after he developed pneumonia.
That was nearly two years ago and says he's just now getting to where he can do some work again.
"I'm never going to be the same when it comes to the heat. When you start feeling it... You know I can't say it enough. I've did it all my life and I made the mistake. Just by pushing it ... Gotta get through it... Everything's okay. I'm going to push through it... But I don't care who you are -- you're not when you get too hot," said Shepard.
His advice -- don't ignore the signs, stay hydrated, and if you feel like you're going to pass out -- try to cool off. He even suggests putting your hands are feet in ice cold water for immediate relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.