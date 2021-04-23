MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- As the sun set over Eight Mile, light blue balloons were set free from the hands of loved ones who gathered to remember Ariel Jasper and her baby boy Noah.

In front of family and friends, Gloria Luckie recalled the night she got the devastating news, her daughter and one year old grandson, gone.

“It was just unimaginable. My baby Ariel and Noah.. this was too sudden, this was too sudden. I never would have expected this,” said Luckie.

Ariel's best friend, and Noah's godmother, fighting to hold back tears.

“And I cherish every moment that I had with her and Noah and I just want everybody to not take anything for granted. Don’t take your loved ones for granted, tell each other you love each other everyday,” said Alexis Smiley.

Finding peace in knowing that heaven has gained the most beautiful angels.

“God has got this, God has got them.”

The mother and son will be buried together.