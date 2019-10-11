Behind the scenes of Shrimp Festival favorite, the "Cajun Pistol"

Gulf Shores’ National Shrimp Festival gates may not open until 10 am Friday morning, but cook Summer Lavergne and her team have been standing over the hot stove since sunrise.
Cajun born and bred, what she’s making may not be dangerous, but it will still knock you off your feet.
“I’ve got crawfish, crab and shrimp in it, in a cheese sauce, special cheeses, seasons, spices, and you stuff it in fried bread,” said Lavergne.
Cajun pistols have become a rite of passage here for locals along the Gulf Coast, but other than the basic ingredients—crawfish, cheese sauce, crab, and of course, shrimp, what else Rockin’ Roger’s has in their mix remains a mystery.
“It’s a special recipe, its not store bought, everything is made from scratch, and it’s a process. A mix. A long process of making it, hard work, but you put the effort in and its good food. Everybody loves it,” said Lavergne.
The one thing you can be sure of—its dangerously good.
“The taste, the quality of it, its good. Its one of a kind. I guess that’s what sets us apart from everybody else.”
Festival organizers say while there are several different booths selling their own take on the Cajun Pistol, the long lines remain the same.
You can stop by and try one for yourself from 10 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.
Also, we will be there as well, so make sure to stop by our FOX10 News booth and say hello!
Admission as always is free!
