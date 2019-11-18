A Christmas tradition is about to light up! Bellingrath Gardens is putting on the final touches of this year’s Magic Christmas in Lights.
"Christmas in lights is a really big production,” Sally Ericson with Bellingrath Gardens told us. “We have three full time employees who do nothing but Magic Christmas in lights all year long."
For the past 24 years Bellingrath Gardens has been putting on this dazzling show. Starting the Friday after Thanksgiving, each night is a wonderland of 3 million lights.
Themed areas
"The most spectacular place in my opinion is the great lawn because that's where they have the lights synchronized to music. So you can just stand there and take it all in and it's just really lovely."
"Another favorite spot is the Emerald Forest that's at the end of the great lawn where more of the trees are synchronized."
"Then we also have the underwater garden that is down near the Fowl riverfront and that's a really fun spot because you have all these colorful sea creatures and children especially enjoys that part."
Magic Christmas tips
Some tips to enjoy the display is to go on weeknight, when it's not as busy. Also arrive early, that way you can enjoy the Gardens both before and after sunset.
However you want to enjoy it, it's quite a sight.
"People are usually just overwhelmed for the first time and people who come back for a repeat just keep saying that this is a part of their holiday tradition. That it doesn't really feel like Christmas until the come to Bellingrath with the family and it's something they look forward to every year," Ericson said.
Lights info
Magic Christmas in lights will open the day after Thanksgiving and be open every night except Christmas through December 31st. Hours are 5-9pm.
If you can't wait, there's a fundraiser Sunday November, 24th where you can get an early preview.
