THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -- There was more than just spring in the air at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. Great music and cold craft beer -- helped them usher in their inaugural event "Beers & Blooms."

"It's a chance for people who maybe only know us for Christmas to come out here and see how pretty the garden is and what a great little getaway this is," explained Sally Ericson, Bellingrath Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

For local musician Lee Yankie -- getting back in front of a live audience never felt so good.

"Pretty much -- we have been playing some shows, but the touring thing has ceased to exist about March this time last year. So to do something like this -- is just amazing! It feels like -- very hopeful... Like things are coming back," said Yankie.

For the 15 breweries -- it's also a competition to see who has the best beer. The crowd voting on who takes home bragging rights.

As they sip on something new and discover Bellingrath Garden's -- Beers & Blooms -- in a lot of ways is also serving a rebirth to something normal.

"You can see the energy in the people like they've been ready to get out. We've just been cooped up so long. There's a lot of pent up energy -- you can just see everybody is just having a blast," said John Lasseter, Fairhope Brewing Company.

"This time of year is already a time when people like to get out and be out and I think this is kind of the beginning of the new year and beginning of times after COVID hopefully," said Jessica Taylor.

The winner of "Beers & Blooms" favorite beer went to Serda Brewing's "The Rancher" -- congratulations to them. Meanwhile, Bellingrath hopes to make "Beers & Blooms" an annual event.

Bands Performing: Lee Yankie; Ryan Dreibelbis Band; Symone French & the Trouille Troupe; Nerf the World

Sponsoring the event were: Fetting Power Inc., Budweiser Busch Distributing, Mobile County, Harper Technologies, The Hargrove Foundation, TK101 FM, 96.1 The Rocket, Fox10 WALA-TV, Christopher L. George P.C., Port City Industrial, Alabama Power, Smith Dukes, Blue Water Graphics, Oyster Shell Strategy, W.A.S. Design Inc., Thames Batré Insurance, Greer’s Cash Saver, Gulf Electric Company Inc. of Mobile, Hydro Technologies, Lyons Law Firm, Palmer’s Toyota Superstore and Star Service Inc.

Participating breweries: Avondale Brewing, Back Forty Brewing, Black Warrior Brewing Company, Braided River Brewing, Fairhope Brewing Company, Folklore Brewing and Meadery, Ghost Train Brewing Company, Grayton Beer Company, Old Majestic Brewing Company, Oyster City Brewing Company, Props Craft Brewery, Second Line Brewing, Serda Brewing Company and Yellowhammer Brewing.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home is located at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road, Theodore, AL.