CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA)-- Countless posts on Facebook show just how much of an impact Dylan Turner had not just on his family, but his colleagues, students and all of Wildcat Nation.
ALEA troopers say the 26-year-old Citronelle High School math teacher was killed in a wreck near Lott rd and Gulfcrest rd when his truck left the street, hitting a tree and ejecting him from the vehicle.
A man in the truck with him was life-flighted to University Hospital.
Across Wildcat Nation students remember Turner as one of their favorite teachers, with a great sense of humor, who they enjoyed learning from.
His colleagues say he was much more than a math teacher, he was a hunter and role model who loved Alabama football.
Principal Randy Campbell posting this to Facebook:
“Mr. Turner was a valued member of the Wildcat Nation family who will be deeply missed.”
Campbell says a school wide-assembly will be held Monday morning with local clergy and counselors on campus.
Troopers have not said what caused Turner to drive off of the road.
They say he was not wearing a seat belt during the accident.
There is no word yet on the passenger’s condition.
