MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- For more than a decade Mark Shelley devoted his time to his alma mater, volunteering as an assistant basketball coach at McGill-Toolen.
This season, COVID-19 took him from the courts as he battled the virus for weeks.
It was 30 minutes to tip off last night when head basketball coach, Phillip Murphy, learned his best friend was gone.
“It was heartbreaking. Even though you kind of prepare yourself for it... it was absolutely heartbreaking,” said Murphy.
Murphy says he’d spent almost seven weeks on a ventilator and had just been moved to rehab to try and wean him off.
“We've spent a lot of time praying for him and praying for a miracle that this would come through but we know he’s in a better place now.”
The two had spent the last 14 years coaching side by side.
“We had the best decade in McGill basketball history together.”
They have a trophy case full of just some of their achievements to show for it.
For Murphy, Shelley was much more than his sidekick on the sidelines.
“I lost my father in 2000. I met Mark in 2007 and he helped bridge some of that gap.”
Shelley played basketball at McGill.
Photos found in the schools archives show him in his high school days.
Coaches treasuring the life of their beloved friend, mentor and coach.
“You wanted to be a part of his life, you wanted him to be a part of your life.”
Murphy says the best way they know to honor coach Shelley's legacy is to be a servant, giving all they can to help others.
