A Baldwin County woman who deputies say was shot several times during a robbery continues to undergo treatment for medical complications.
Leigh Ann Thomas was shot while lying in her bed with here small child. Investigators say her nephew did it. Thomas’s friends and church members are holding a big fundraiser later this month to help with ongoing medical and living expenses.
“They’re still dealing with the trauma and they will be for a long time,” said Charlie Lemon.
Lemon is a friend of Leigh Ann Thomas and her family and wants to help. Investigators said Thomas was shot multiple times by her nephew during a robbery at her home on Newport Road. Eighteen-year-old, Preston Northan was charged with robbery 1st, reckless endangerment and assault. It happened in April and since then, Thomas has undergone several surgeries and is out of work.
The hospital bills are just astronomical,” Lemon said. “They’re not something a regular family can pay so we’re hoping to raise money and rally support.”
Thomas was recently back in the hospital and is expected to have a very long recovery period. She and her family have since moved out of the home where she was shot and have been staying with friends. Medical and living expenses have been piling up and now those friends have organized a benefit to help.
“Getting them in a new place, setting them up, deposits…all that other stuff. It all adds up,” said family friend and benefit organizer, Teresa Hickman.
The benefit’s called, “Love for the Thomas’s” and is set for June 29, 2019. It will feature door prizes, a yard sale, silent auction and music along face painting and games for the kids. Barbecue plates will also be sold. For those who want to take a ride for the cause, there’s also a motorcycle benefit ride the same day. Organizers are hoping for a big turnout.
“They said originally that she’s probably be out of work for at least a year and she kind of gets her hopes up because somebody might say, ‘Oh, you might be able to go light duty,’ or something like that and this last little stent in the hospital has told her, ‘No. That’s not going to happen.’ She can’t go back to work yet so originally the fundraiser page was set up for $15,000 in income. That’s not even a quarter most of the time, you know,” explained Hickman.
The benefit is Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the PZK Hall in Robertsdale. The motorcycle ride leaves from Felix’s Fish Camp on the causeway at 11:00 a.m. and will end at the PZK Hall.
The cost of the ride is $25 per person or $35 for a couple and includes a barbecue plate. For those who can’t make it, the family is asking for prayers.
A benefit account has also been set up, you can click here to donate.
